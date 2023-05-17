CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — William Preuss has been a police officer for 26 years.

“I’ve been with the Canastota Police department for the past 11 years,” Preuss said. “And I love it.”

For the last eight months, he hasn’t been able to do the job he loves. In September, Officer Preuss was responding to a call of a suspicious person in the parking lot of Liberty Resources.

Police say Richard Branch, Jr. in an unprovoked attack, punched Officer Preuss repeatedly in the head and face. Preuss underwent three surgeries on his eye, with a fourth scheduled.

“From the time of the incident until now I’ve gotten a lot more vision back. In the beginning I didn’t see anything but darkness. Now I’m actually starting to see a lot more light,” Preuss explained.

He’s happy to be back at work, doing light duty for now.

“Basically some paperwork, looking for grants to write, anything to help out the department,” Preuss said.

His heart is set on going back to road patrol.

“That’s my end goal. I want to be back out working the streets and interacting more and more with the community.” William Preuss, Canastota Police Officer

Preuss said he wouldn’t have gotten to this point in his recovery without the support of his fellow officers, neighbors and even strangers. People as far away as Utah, Illinois and California rooting him on.

“They were reaching out saying, ‘hey whatever you need,'” Preuss explained.

This connection he’s made with the community is what he loves best about his job.

Richard Branch, Jr. faced a number of charges including assault of a police officer and robbery. On May 11, he pleaded guilty to first degree robbery in Madison County Court. As part of a plea agreement he will serve 20 years in state prison, with 10 years post-release supervision and has an order of protection. He has also waived his right to appeal.