CANASTOTA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Canastota Police Department have arrested a suspect from a hit-and-run on May 28 that left a Utica woman hospitalized for several days.

On May 28, around 8:42 p.m., a woman in her mid 40s was walking along South Peterboro Street when a black truck hit her and drove off, according to Canastota Police Department. The woman suffered head trauma along with other major injuries and was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse in critical condition.

Richard Otts, 29, of Canastota has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, speed not reasonable and prudent, and reckless driving.

The suspect is in police custody and a court date has not yet been set at this time.