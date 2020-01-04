Canastota Police searching for suspect after McDonald’s armed robbery

CANASTOTA N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Police have blocked off part of a road in Canastota after an armed robbery in a Mcdonald’s Saturday afternoon.

A Canastota Police officer tells NewsChannel 9, officers responded to the McDonald’s on North Peterboro Street, near the Dunkin Donuts, around 2 p.m. Saturday for a call about an armed robbery following an internet transaction.

Police say there is one male suspect on the loose, but they believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

This is a developing story, check back with NewsChannel 9 for updates.