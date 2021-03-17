Canastota resident receives high honor from NY Air National Guard

LATHAM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Canastota resident and New York Air National Guard Master Sgt. Tricia Shivers has been named Outstanding First Sergeant of the Year by the New York Air National Guard.

A member of the 174th Attack Wing based at Hancock Field Air National, Shivers was selected as Outstanding Airman of the Year-First Sergeant Category by a board made up of senior enlisted leaders from across the New York Air National Guard.

The New York National Guard picks four Airmen of the Year annually in the categories of First Sergeant, Airman, Non-Commissioned Officer, and Senior Non-Commissioned Officer.

“Sergeant Shivers distinguished herself as a professional mentor,” said Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson, the senior enlisted leader in the New York Air National Guard. She looks out for the welfare of her Airmen, he emphasized. “Sergeant Shivers was hand-selected to lead process improvement efforts for the wings recruiting and retention office producing positive results towards our number one priority next to Airman Safety,” he added.

In the Air Force, a first sergeant is a special duty designation, not a rank. The first sergeant reports directly to the unit commander on matters of enlisted morale, welfare, and conduct, and is the chief enlisted advisor to the commander on all of these factors. He or she also counsels’ personnel on qualities of leadership, military customs and courtesies, personal and professional development.

Shivers joined the Air Force in 2004 and served on active duty until 2018. She deployed four times during her active duty service to Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2018, she enlisted in the New York Air National Guard and requalified on the MQ-9 Reaper drone at Hancock Air National Guard Base, New York as Distinguished Graduate.

She also became the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of Training for the 138th Attack Squadron.

Shivers holds an Associate of Science in Management Accounting from Herkimer County Community College, an Associate Degree in Applied Science Air and Space Operations Technology, and an Associate in Aerospace Ground Equipment Maintenance from Community College of the Air Force.

Her awards include Meritorious Service Medal, Aerial Achievement Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Achievement Medal.