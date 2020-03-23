Canastota School District employee tests positive for COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of Sunday night, Madison County has four cases of COVID-19, and one of the four cases is from someone who works at the Canastota Central School District.

The Canastota School District sent a release on Sunday announcing that one of their employees has tested positive for the coronavirus. 

According to the release, the Madison County Health Department is in contact with any staff that may have been exposed to the virus through this person. 

The release also states that there was no potential exposure to students within the school district.

Below is the full press release from the Canastota School Dsitrict:

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected