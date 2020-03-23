Canastota School District employee tests positive for COVID-19

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of Sunday night, Madison County has four cases of COVID-19, and one of the four cases is from someone who works at the Canastota Central School District.

The Canastota School District sent a release on Sunday announcing that one of their employees has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the release, the Madison County Health Department is in contact with any staff that may have been exposed to the virus through this person.

The release also states that there was no potential exposure to students within the school district.

Below is the full press release from the Canastota School Dsitrict:

