Canastota to host canal revitalization “open house” June 22

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Canastota is looking to revitalize the village’s canal front and they are looking to their residents for input.

Tuesday, June 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. there will be an outdoor public “open house” to share their preliminary ideas for the revitalization.

The village is planning to redo the intersection of Maine Street and State Street. Plus, the intersection of Diamond Street and North East Canal Street. The open house will be at the eastern edge of the Old Erie Canal by Commerce Street near Rotary Memorial Park.

“We are very excited about the future possibilities for the historical canal corridor within the Village,” said Mayor Rosanne Warner, “We look forward to hearing from everyone, and understanding people’s ideas for the future of the community.”

This project is supported with funding provided by the New York State Department of State under Title 11 of the Environmental Protection Fund.