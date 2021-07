UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A candlelight vigil to remember Bianca Devins was held Wednesday night in Forest Hill Cemetery. Devins was killed by her boyfriend in 2019.

“We’re going to create laws and do big things in your name, baby girl. Although your time here was short, you made a great impact on so many people and the world is better because you were in it,” said Bianca’s mother in a Facebook post.