Candlelight vigil in be held downtown for Capitol attack anniversary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

US Capitol (File/Getty)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Indivisible NY-24, Women’s March Syracuse, and Public Citizen plan to hold a candlelight vigil on Thursday afternoon in downtown Syracuse.

The event will take place at the Syracuse Federal Office Building on 100 S Clinton St. from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and marks one year after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The vigil will be one of 150 similar events across the country and features several speakers, including NYS Senators Rachel May and John Mannion, along with representatives from Onondaga NAACP, Indivisible NY-24, Public Citizen, and the Women’s March Syracuse. The event will also urge elected leaders to pass legislation such as the Freedom to Vote Act, the Protecting Our Democracy Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and DC Statehood.

For more information, you can contact Christine Wood at cwood@citizen.org or at 315-345-1469.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area