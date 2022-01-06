Candlelight vigil in be held downtown for Capitol attack anniversary

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Indivisible NY-24, Women’s March Syracuse, and Public Citizen plan to hold a candlelight vigil on Thursday afternoon in downtown Syracuse.

The event will take place at the Syracuse Federal Office Building on 100 S Clinton St. from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and marks one year after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The vigil will be one of 150 similar events across the country and features several speakers, including NYS Senators Rachel May and John Mannion, along with representatives from Onondaga NAACP, Indivisible NY-24, Public Citizen, and the Women’s March Syracuse. The event will also urge elected leaders to pass legislation such as the Freedom to Vote Act, the Protecting Our Democracy Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and DC Statehood.

For more information, you can contact Christine Wood at cwood@citizen.org or at 315-345-1469.