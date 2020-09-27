Candlelight vigil planned for missing Canastota woman Sunday night

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A candlelight vigil has been planned by the Facebook group #JusticeforLizzie for missing Canastota woman Elizabeth Garrow Sunday night.

According to the Facebook post, which has over 100 replies, the candlelight vigil will take place from 7-7:30 p.m.

The comments on the post say the vigil will take place across from Garrow’s home on North Main Street along the Grass River.

If you plan on attending, you are asked to wear a mask, socially distance and wear purple.