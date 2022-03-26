MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Members of the community gathered on the front lawn of Mexico High School Saturday evening to remember Jordan Brooks, the 17-year-old town of Palermo boy with cerebral palsy who died from malnutrition, infection and neglect last May.

Jordan, a student at Mexico High School at the time of his death, was remembered by family, friends, teachers, fellow students and Oswego County neighbors.

A candle that reads “Jordan (Motto) Brooks, 2003-2021. His smile could light up this town.”

The candlelight vigil was not only a gathering to honor Jordan’s life and impact on the community, but it also served as an opportunity for people to speak out about how the investigations leading up to Jordan’s death were handled.

Since Jordan’s death was ruled a homicide last Wednesday by law enforcement, many neighbors living in Oswego County have taken to social media to demand justice for Jordan, including Colleen Scott.

Colleen created the “Justice for Jordan” Facebook page. 14 years ago, she watched the Erin Maxwell case unfold when the 11-year-old from the Town of Palermo was murdered. That’s when Scott created the Justice for Erin group.

Colleen said the lack of action by the Oswego County Department of Social Services couldn’t be justified when Erin died and can’t be justified now with Jordan’s passing.

“Who’s gonna hold the Department of Social Services accountable,” Colleen asked. “No one held them accountable last time they just kept saying it wasn’t our fault.”

In response to dozens of media requests, DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord released a prepared written statement Thursday, providing more details on her department’s investigations into the family’s care of Jordan.

“As Commissioner, I want to assure you that each one of our caseworkers who went to visit Jordan attempted to assist him and his family. Caseworkers are not medical professionals and do not have the training to assess the special needs of a young man with Cerebral Palsy. What was needed was a medical professional to assess his health.” STACY ALVORD, OSWEGO CO. DSS COMMISSIONER

The Mexico Academy & Central School District was not affiliated with the vigil, but all were welcome to attend.

Jordan’s mother, Lisa Waldron and stepfather, Anthony Waldron were arrested in connection with Jordan’s death. They now face manslaughter and homicide charges and appear back in court April 4 after since making bail.

