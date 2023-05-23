TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With migrants apparently headed to Candlewood Suites in Salina, the hotel is making room.

“About three days ago I found out from rumors that we have to be out of here,” Candlewood Suites long-term guest, Eddie Lenton said.

Lenton said he was given two-days notice to pack his belongs and vacate by May 23.

“There’s no way any of us can afford to move any place else right now, especially me,” Lenton said.

He isn’t alone, other long-term guests, families, children, disabled veterans also have no place to go.

“A bunch of us here have called every place, nobody has anything available for us right now,” Lenton said. “Now I’m hearing rumors that there’s a busload of migrants coming up here and I’m being thrown out for migrants.”

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Candlewood Suites for clarification on why Lenton and others are being forced out. We have not heard back.

“We have too many empty buildings around here that can be rehabbed but they’re going to rehab a hotel where people are living throwing them all out on the streets,” Lenton said.

A once budget friendly option, now leaving many guests homeless.

“If you’re forcing me to go some place like the other Candlewood on the other side of town that’s $2,300 a month,” Lenton said. “If you’re on a fixed income which I am, I’m retired I can’t afford $2,300 a month that’s more than I even get.”