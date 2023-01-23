SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College (OCC) has officially unveiled its new Cannabis Education Program on Monday, January 23 giving students a pathway into a rapidly growing industry.

The Cannabis Education industry is projected to create up to 60,000 jobs across New York State by 2027, according to OCC, and OCC’s program is partnering with the Cleveland School of Cannabis to help students learn from the best.

Tyronne Russell, President of Cleveland School of Cannabis. (Photo provided by Onondaga Community College)

“The Cleveland School of Cannabis is recognized nationally as a leader in cannabis-related education. We are excited to partner with them and give our students an opportunity to learn what they need to know to begin their career in a rapidly growing industry,” said OCC President Dr. Warren Hilton.

The program offers a comprehensive introduction to the cannabis industry while focusing on cultivation, dispensary training, and extraction.

Students can earn a workforce certificate in one or more of the following areas of study:

Cannabis Cultivation Science – learn about horticulture, cannabis growth, pest remediation, and the science of the glandular trichome.

– learn about horticulture, cannabis growth, pest remediation, and the science of the glandular trichome. Cannabis Dispensary Training – focus on dispensary operations, CBD, the history of cannabis, advocacy, and terpenes and cultivars.

– focus on dispensary operations, CBD, the history of cannabis, advocacy, and terpenes and cultivars. Cannabis Extractions – learn about edibles, mechanical extractions, ethanol hydrocarbon extractions, CO2 extractions, and post-processing.

“By expanding its education into the cannabis space, President Hilton and the OCC team are providing a bridge into a new frontier for those communities we as academic institutions have been called to serve. The cannabis industry is going to be enormous and well-educated employees are going to fuel the growth. We are honored to play such a significant role and help to deliver academic service where a need has been identified,” said Cleveland School of Cannabis President Tyrone Russell.

According to OCC, the program classes will be entirely online and self-paced with no traditional start and end dates, giving students the ability to complete the program on a schedule that works for them.

Instruction is also customized to align with the rules and regulations of New York State. The first 5 students who register for the program before February 3 will receive 30% off tuition costs.

“As a graduate of the Cleveland School of Cannabis (CSC), I was hired as the first Cultivation Manager at Certified Cultivators, one of Ohio’s top multi-tiered cannabis facilities. A year later, I was promoted to Director of Sales and Marketing, and then to Production and Operations Manager in October 2022. Our employees take CSC’s asynchronous programs at their own pace as part of the onboarding process to develop the skills they need to enhance their work environment. Thanks to the convenience of online learning, they can complete their assignments anywhere with a computer.” Brendan Baumann, Production/Operations Manager, Certified Cultivators

This is the fourth major announcement at OCC in Dr. Warren Hilton’s first year as President.

Other major OCC recent announcements include the following:

For more information on the Cannabis Education Program at OCC, you can visit the website here.