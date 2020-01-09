‘Cans for Cancer’ honored by American Cancer Society for fundraising efforts

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The American Cancer Society honored Upstate University Hospital’s Police Chief Paul Waltz and Laurence Segal, also known as the “Can Man,” for being top fundraisers in cancer research on Wednesday.

The pair teamed up to raise more than $22,000 for breast cancer research through their “Cans for Cancer” initiative.

Segal, the founder of “Cans for Cancer” said, “They add up quickly. The more bottles and cans we collect, the more we can help people, the less people are going to be going through chemo, radiation, the less people are going to be up on 10 East at Upstate and continue to be beacons of hope. I hope for early detection.”

The team has pledged to raise even more money this year.

You can help by dropping off your bottles and cans at the Express Bottle Return on Erie Boulevard East.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9