Cantina Laredo, second Rise N Shine location among those with unsatisfactory health inspections

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Cantina Laredo, a Mexican restaurant in the Canyon at DestinyUSA is one of four food service establishments that received unsatisfactory ratings by the Onondaga County Health Department.

Rise N Shine II, located at 6393 Thompson Road, in the Town of DeWitt also received an unsatisfactory report.

Among the 33 food service locations inspected during the week of February 23-29, health inspectors found the Foul Ball Bar and Grill at 2710 James Street, Syracuse unsatisfactory.

Inspectors also gave an unsatisfactory rating to the Szechuan Kitchen at 725 East Fayette Street, Syracuse.

Those full inspection reports can be found below, and a list food service facilities that received a satisfactory rating is below that.

Unsatisfactory Inspection Reports

Below is a list of food service establishments that received a satisfactory inspection

American Legion Valley Post 1468 110 Academy STREET SYRACUSE

Bagelicious 7608 Oswego Road, Suite 12 CLAY

Cafe Express 411 Butternut STREET SYRACUSE

Cafe Kubal 1 Children’s Place, 11th Floor SYRACUSE

Café Kubal 500 SOUTH Warren STREET SYRACUSE

Cam’s New York Pizza 112 Kasson ROAD CAMILLUS

CNY Auto Auction 3181 Route 11 LAFAYETTE

Coyne’s Tavern 1709 Burnet AVENUE SYRACUSE

Crowne Plaza 701 EAST Genesee STREET SYRACUSE

Dragon China 6320 SOUTH Salina STREET ONONDAGA

Dunkin Donuts 150 Almond STREET SYRACUSE

Elm Street Café 1 Elm STREET TULLY

Flame Commissary 313 Sand STREET SYRACUSE

Freedom of Espresso 128 WEST Genesee STREET MANLIUS

Heritage Cafe 614 SOUTH Crouse Avenue, Ste 100 SYRACUSE

Jus Juice It Commissary 313 Sand STREET SYRACUSE

Luther Memorial Lutheran Church 435 SOUTH Main STREET CLAY

McDonalds of Liverpool 7505 Oswego ROAD CLAY

Mugshotz 608 NORTH Main STREET CLAY

Old Serpico (The) 512 State Fair BOULEVARD SYRACUSE

Rosie’s Corner 9689 Brewerton ROAD CICERO

Sacred Heart Church of Cicero 8229 Brewerton ROAD CICERO

Shanghai Garden 112 Kasson ROAD CAMILLUS

Subway 224 WEST Genesee STREET MANLIUS

Subway 5500 Bartell ROAD CICERO

Taunton Fire Department 4300 Onondaga BOULEVARD ONONDAGA

Wolf’s Patio Pizza Commissary 1349 Cold Springs ROAD SALINA

XO Taco 713 EAST Fayette STREET SYRACUSE

Ye Olde Clipper Tavern 313 Sand STREET SYRACUSE