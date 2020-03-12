Cantina Laredo, second Rise N Shine location among those with unsatisfactory health inspections

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Cantina Laredo, a Mexican restaurant in the Canyon at DestinyUSA is one of four food service establishments that received unsatisfactory ratings by the Onondaga County Health Department.
Rise N Shine II, located at 6393 Thompson Road, in the Town of DeWitt also received an unsatisfactory report.
Among the 33 food service locations inspected during the week of February 23-29, health inspectors found the Foul Ball Bar and Grill at 2710 James Street, Syracuse unsatisfactory.
Inspectors also gave an unsatisfactory rating to the Szechuan Kitchen at 725 East Fayette Street, Syracuse.
Those full inspection reports can be found below, and a list food service facilities that received a satisfactory rating is below that.
Unsatisfactory Inspection Reports
Below is a list of food service establishments that received a satisfactory inspection
American Legion Valley Post 1468 110 Academy STREET SYRACUSE
Bagelicious 7608 Oswego Road, Suite 12 CLAY
Cafe Express 411 Butternut STREET SYRACUSE
Cafe Kubal 1 Children’s Place, 11th Floor SYRACUSE
Café Kubal 500 SOUTH Warren STREET SYRACUSE
Cam’s New York Pizza 112 Kasson ROAD CAMILLUS
CNY Auto Auction 3181 Route 11 LAFAYETTE
Coyne’s Tavern 1709 Burnet AVENUE SYRACUSE
Crowne Plaza 701 EAST Genesee STREET SYRACUSE
Dragon China 6320 SOUTH Salina STREET ONONDAGA
Dunkin Donuts 150 Almond STREET SYRACUSE
Elm Street Café 1 Elm STREET TULLY
Flame Commissary 313 Sand STREET SYRACUSE
Freedom of Espresso 128 WEST Genesee STREET MANLIUS
Heritage Cafe 614 SOUTH Crouse Avenue, Ste 100 SYRACUSE
Jus Juice It Commissary 313 Sand STREET SYRACUSE
Luther Memorial Lutheran Church 435 SOUTH Main STREET CLAY
McDonalds of Liverpool 7505 Oswego ROAD CLAY
Mugshotz 608 NORTH Main STREET CLAY
Old Serpico (The) 512 State Fair BOULEVARD SYRACUSE
Rosie’s Corner 9689 Brewerton ROAD CICERO
Sacred Heart Church of Cicero 8229 Brewerton ROAD CICERO
Shanghai Garden 112 Kasson ROAD CAMILLUS
Subway 224 WEST Genesee STREET MANLIUS
Subway 5500 Bartell ROAD CICERO
Taunton Fire Department 4300 Onondaga BOULEVARD ONONDAGA
Wolf’s Patio Pizza Commissary 1349 Cold Springs ROAD SALINA
XO Taco 713 EAST Fayette STREET SYRACUSE
Ye Olde Clipper Tavern 313 Sand STREET SYRACUSE
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App