CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 32-year-old Canton woman is facing multiple felony charges after authorities allege she was found with cocaine in jail.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Deputies charged Elizabeth Briggs with felony counts of Promoting Prison Contraband and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. The charges stem from an investigation at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

She was arraigned in the Canton Town Court and remanded back to the correctional facility. Briggs is slated to appear in court to answer the charges at a later.