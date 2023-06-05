CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County.

On June 4, at 11:50 a.m., a motorcycle and SUV crash on State Route 12E occurred in the town of Cape Vincent, Jefferson County, according to a press release from New York State Police.

A New York State Police investigation revealed that 57-year-old Chris A. Farrell, from Cape Vincent was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson on Route 12E, when a Jeep Cherokee turned onto Bourcy Road and collided with Farrell on the motorcycle.

Farrell was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, State Police confirmed in the press release.

All lanes of Route 12E between County Route 57 and Swamp Road were closed until 4:40 p.m.

An investigation into this crash is ongoing.