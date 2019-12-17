UPDATE: All three propositions pass in Jamesville-DeWitt School District’s capital project vote

UPDATE: Voters decided to vote in favor of all three propositions regarding the Jamesville-Dewitt School District’s capital project on Tuesday.

Proposition #1: Reconstruction/Renovation/Improvement of School District Buildings and Facilities. Yes-308; No-128

Reconstruction/Renovation/Improvement of School District Buildings and Facilities. Proposition #2: Reconstruction/Renovation/Improvement of Energy Systems for School District Buildings and Facilities. Yes-326; No-111

Reconstruction/Renovation/Improvement of Energy Systems for School District Buildings and Facilities. Proposition #3: Increase existing capital reserve fund. Yes-316; No-120

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Voters in the Jamesville-DeWitt School District are also voting on their capital project referendum on Tuesday.

The district community approved the plan back in the fall of 2016 to upgrade facilities. Now it’s voting on a referendum to the project.

The total cost comes in at around $33 million. On the ballot is a proposal to boost the existing capital project reserve fund minimum from $500,000 to $1 million.

Those behind the project estimate the cost to the homeowner would be about $40 per $200,000 of assessed property value.

Tuesday’s vote starts at 7 a.m. and runs until 9 p.m. in the high school’s main gym.

