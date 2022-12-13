ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rome Capitol Arts Complex Theatre is hosting a Holiday screening event showing a 35mm film presentation of “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “The Real Bedford Falls: It’s a Wonderful Life documentary” on Friday, December 16.

The double-screening starts at 6:10 p.m. showing the documentary and then the film at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, students and military, $5 for members of the Capitol Friends program and $3 for children.

Real Bedford Falls Promo Still Fall Street at Night with Snow Real Bedford Falls Promo Still Jimmy Hawkins

The double feature screening is also scheduled for two time slots on Saturday, December 17.

Starting with a 1:40 p.m. showing of “The Real Bedford Falls: It’s a Wonderful Life documentary” before the 2:30 p.m. matinee of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and a 6:10 p.m. showing of the documentary before the 7:00 p.m. screening of the film.

Tickets are available at the Capitol Box office in person or phone, Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and online at their website.

Every year during the holidays, millions of people watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” and relive the story of George Bailey in the fictional town of Bedford Falls.

What might some not know is that Bedford Falls actually is modelled after the real-world town of Seneca Falls, in New York State.

That’s what’s being examined in the documentary “The Real Bedford Falls” one-night only screening. The half-hour documentary explores the connections between Seneca Falls, New York, and Bedford Falls, the setting of the “It’s a Wonderful Life” movie.

The documentary examines small-town life in Seneca Falls, captures the excitement of the annual “It’s a Wonderful Life Festival,” and celebrates the enduring themes of the Frank Capra classic.

The film features interviews with Karolyn Grimes (who played Zuzu Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life”), Jimmy Hawkins (who played Tommy Bailey), Monica Capra Hodges, granddaughter of Frank Capra and film critic Leonard Maltin.

Former NBC “Today” show correspondent Bob Dotson is the narrator and New York City-based editor Yossi Kimberg, who has worked on multiple episodes of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” edited the documentary.

The documentary was produced by Honest Engine Films with Joanne Storkan as executive producer and Francis DiClemente and Stu Lisson as co-directors.