Capturing memories, keeping traditions and supporting local farmers this fall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Finding the perfect pumpkin is a fall tradition in upstate New York and this year’s family photo will certainly stand out.

Louise Cox, Co-Owner of The Pumpkin Hollow said “Please remember to bring your masks, if you forget we do have some and I will ask you, if you are crowding another family, to please step back.”

A new staple, sanitizing stations, may be in the background of your pictures. But thanks to the warmth, the abundant sunshine this summer, and the cool fall nights, the focus will still be on the healthy, sturdy, and vibrant pumpkins.

Matt Sampere, Syracuse native said, “I think they’re perfect this year!”

Cox said, “We have the best crop we’ve ever had.”

You won’t get your face painted or see the burst of joy in the hay jump this year. The composition of smiles, nostalgia or candid moments will be what luminates your 2020 camera roll.

Sampere said, “The fact that a place like this is still open, we’re still able to have a normal sense of fall, given everything that’s going on, it feels great to be able to do that and come back and have a sense of a normal world during a pandemic.”

Aaryel Termini, of Central Square said, “I think it’s also really important especially during these times with a lot of small businesses closing that we come and just help support, keep them afloat because it’s not only good for them and obviously they get to keep their business, but it’s great for us because we love making this a family tradition.”

A quality moment this family owned business is keeping alive for the young and old whether they can come to the patch or not.

Cox said, “We have contacted most of the schools, daycare centers and senior centers to let them know we are donating free pumpkins.”

They want to return the montage of positive memories to the community.

Cox said, “We feel like giving back. People have given to us for 23 years and supported our business for the six weeks every year and we’ve made a lot of friends and we still see a lot of people that have never been here before and we just want to give back.”

If your school, daycare, or senior center would like to pick up free pumpkins just give The Pumpkin Hollow a call at 315-200-4888.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR PUMPKIN FRESH:

-Mix together 2 parts water and 1 part bleach

-Wash your pumpkin with the solution

This will help keep animals and bacteria away!

