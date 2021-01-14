Car carrier truck nearly hits Onondaga Lake Parkway Railroad Bridge

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga Lake Parkway Railroad Bridge almost claimed another big truck on Thursday night.

This time it was a car carrying tractor trailer that had a full load of vehicles.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers said the truck didn’t hit the bridge, but stopped with just enough time.

Law enforcement responded to the scene to assist the truck with backing up to find another route.

