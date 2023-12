FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Manlius Police Department responded to a single car accident at the 7300 block of East Genesee Street around 11:56 a.m. on Dec. 11.

Police say the 2008 Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound when it hit a telephone pole. The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

They ask that people avoid the area while crews make repairs and police investigate.

No tickets have been issued at this time.