SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A motor vehicle crash that happened last night on Sunday, January 15 on James Street and Townsend Street sent one person to Crouse Hospital with neck pain.

Syracuse Police Officers responded to a call around 10:25 p.m. for a collision between two cars, a 2017 Hyundai and 2023 Kia.

Upon arrival to the crash site, Police officers located the 2017 Hyundai that collided with the 2023 Kia.

The driver, and sole occupant of the Hyundai was transported to Crouse Hospital with neck pain.

In the Kia, there were three occupants, all of which were not injured.

Syracuse Police did not issue any tickets.