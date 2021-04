SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car crash occurred on James Street early Saturday morning when a vehicle ran a red light.

The car that was hit was carrying four passengers, two of whom were taken to Crouse Hospital.

Two women were in the car that drove through the light and the driver was injured, but not taken to the hospital.

No tickets were given and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Those in the hospital are expected to survive.