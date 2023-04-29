PARISH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police were sent to 2691 East Main Street in the village of Parish around 6:50 p.m. on April 28, for a car that drove into a multi-family home.

Courtesy of New York State Police.

They found the car, driven by 62-year-old Robert Escalera, of Mexico, lodged into the home.

State Police say that the car was traveling west on Main Street when it crossed a double solid line and crossed over into the oncoming lane. The vehicle then struck a curb, drove over the sidewalk, and continued west through Canfield Park, where it drove over a DOT hazard sign.

After driving through the park, it ended up hitting the home.

Escalera was taken to Upstate University Hospital with non-life- threatening injuries.

There was no one inside the home at the time of the accident.

The investigation is continuing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Parish Fire Department, and McFee Ambulance.