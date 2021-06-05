Car enthusiasts meet up for ‘Cars ‘N Coffee’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re a little more than a month away from the Syracuse Nationals returning to town but in the meantime, car enthusiasts have the chance every Saturday morning to talk about cars and swap stories!

It’s all part of Route 31 Cars N’ Coffee! a big turnout today at the Wegmans and Homegoods parking lot not far from Great Northern Mall. With tons of classic cars new and old on display. Organizers tell us this is what it’s all about.

Route 31 Cars ‘N Coffee is every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.