SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters responded to a car fire at Destiny USA on Sunday evening, Dec. 17.
No injuries occurred, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A video of the fire can be seen below:
Courtesy of Aricka Jones
