***UPDATE*** The right lane has been cleared. Traffic opened up at 5:20 p.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drivers around Syracuse will need to be on the lookout for a car fire on I-690 EB just past Exit 5, State Fair Blvd/Van Vleck Rd in Geddes. The right lane closed due at 4:50 p.m. The closure is expected to last up to two hours.

Stick with NewsChannel for updates.