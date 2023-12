DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 690 eastbound past between the Midler Avenue and Thompson Road exits has been made into one lane following an accident.

Around 4:45 a.m. Syracuse Police, AMR Ambulance, and the Syracuse Fire Department were dispatched to the accident, who has held up traffic and slowed down the highway for hours.

The car has been seen flipped over in a ditch. We do not have any information on the state of the driver.

As of 8 a.m., tow trucks arrived to the scene.