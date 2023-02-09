The car that flipped in a crash on Lodi and North Townsend Street.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car crash, which stemmed from a domestic dispute on February 8, caused a car to flip over and injure a 26-year-old woman.

The Syracuse Police Department responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. on the corner of Lodi Street and North Townsend Street for a vehicle collision with injuries present at the scene of the car flip.

Inside the orange car, was the driver, a 26-year-old woman. She was removed from the vehicle and treated by AMR at the scene before being taken to Crouse Hospital for further treatment.

Syracuse Police say the incident began as a domestic dispute on East Laurel Street.

According to the Police, the woman got into a verbal domestic fight with a man, and it became physical. The man choked the woman, but she was able to escape and take off in the orange car.

After the woman left, the man followed by getting into his own car. He then chased her and bumped into her car, causing it to flip.

The man, who’s now the suspect of the crash, took off after bumping into the woman’s car and Police say they are still looking for him.