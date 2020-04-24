Car goes into building in Syracuse near Lincoln Hill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police were called to the corner of Columbus Avenue and East Fayette Street on Thursday night for a possible car into a building.
When they arrived, they found a car had gone into the side of the building. No other details are available at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we receive more information.
