TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car went off the road in Tompkins County and hit a utility pole on Wednesday night.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Route 13, Tompkins County 911 dispatchers say the car went off the road and hit the pole. Police had to close the roadway between Route 13A and Route 327 while utility crews replaced the pole.

There is no word on the cause of the crash, but we’re told no one was injured.