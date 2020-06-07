Car lands in Clinton Square fountain Saturday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An unusual sight in downtown Syracuse Saturday night, as a car was stuck in the fountain at Clinton Square.
A car reportedly jumped a curve on West Genesee Street at approximately 9:30 p.m., and landed right in the fountain in Clinton Square.
Five people were reported to be in the car, and all left the scene with no injuries.
The car was removed from the fountain around 11 p.m.
Police say this incident is not related to the peaceful protests that took place earlier on Saturday.
