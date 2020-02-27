Car on fire, two sent to the hospital after head-on collision in Oneida County

BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision between two vehicles occurred on State Route 20 in the Town of Bridgewater Thursday morning.

When deputies arrived at the scene around 8:00 a.m., they determined Jessica Mund, 32, was operating a Subaru heading east on State Route 20.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that due to unsafe speeds and moving from her lane unsafely, Mund crossed into the westbound lane and struck an oncoming vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the head-on collision resulted in heavy damage to both vehicles, and Mund’s Subaru also caught fire.

Both Mund, and the driver of the other vehicle, sustained injuries and were transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Mund was ticketed for speed not reasonable and prudent, moving from lane unsafely, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree.

