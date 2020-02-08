Car on I-690 flips on its side early Saturday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car flipped on its side early Saturday morning and caused two lanes on I-690 east to be shut down.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday a car heading south on I-81 exited the highway to transfer onto I-690 east. The car flipped over on I-690 east just after it made the transfer onto the highway.

The man driving the vehicle was trapped inside, but was not injured. Fire crews helped extricate the man from the vehicle.

The two lanes on I-690 were reopened at 5:21 Saturday morning.

Syracuse Police believe the crash was likely weather related.

