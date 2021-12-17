Car owners beware: Thieves are looking under cars as well as inside them

(WSYR-TV) — Another reason to keep that driveway well lit, and invest in home security cameras, thieves are not just looking to get into cars, but also under them.

With the right tools, thieves can cut it from your car in minutes. Alice McCraw didn’t know it happened until her grandsons told her.

“They said, Gram, I hate to tell you this, but your catalytic converter is gone.”

She is not alone. The thefts have been happening nationwide, and county-wide.

“From February this year, we’ve actually had 85 incidents of these catalytic converter thefts, where they will got underneath and cut out this particular part,” Sgt. Matthew Malinowski said.

This particular part that helps your car pollute less is being targeted for its precious metals and quick cash. It can cost hundreds to replace.

“My whole undercarriage is almost gone and the sawed off all the wiring hanging off the car,” said McCraw.

Police say it isn’t an easy one to prevent. They want everyone to work together and to keep an eye out in their neighborhoods.

“Obviously if you see someone you don’t know climbing under a car, best to give us a call and have our officers swing by, it could be someone working on the car, they also could be stealing one of these parts,” Sgt. Malinowski said.

Some states have created laws to prevent these types of thefts. In Maine, you need to show ID at a scrap yard and sign a statement swearing the part isn’t stolen.