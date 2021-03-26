Car rolls over after police pursuit

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A police pursuit has ended in a rollover crash.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers say Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies began following the vehicle at the Clay Manor Apartments off Henry Clay Boulevard in the Town of Salina when speeds picked up and the pursuit ended with the car rolling over at South Bay Road and Gillette Road, near Gillette Road Middle School, around 10:15 p.m. Friday.

It looks like the car hit the building and took down a pole.

One person was taken to the hospital after the crash. We do not know how badly they were hurt.