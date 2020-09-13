Car rolls over in Tully Sunday morning killing 27-year-old man

TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating a one-car rollover crash that killed one man early Sunday morning.

According to police, at approximately 7:30 a.m., troopers responded to North Road in the town of Tully for a reported vehicle that went off the road. 

At the scene, troopers found a heavily-damaged car upside down in a ditch, and an unconscious man about 80 feet away from the vehicle. 

The driver, 27-year-old Nathan Bush of Truxton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police continue to investigate this crash.

