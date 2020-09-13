TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating a one-car rollover crash that killed one man early Sunday morning.
According to police, at approximately 7:30 a.m., troopers responded to North Road in the town of Tully for a reported vehicle that went off the road.
At the scene, troopers found a heavily-damaged car upside down in a ditch, and an unconscious man about 80 feet away from the vehicle.
The driver, 27-year-old Nathan Bush of Truxton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police continue to investigate this crash.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: A couple showers this evening, staying cool Monday
- SUNY Cortland increases COVID-19 testing and suspends athletics indefinitely due to COVID-19 spike
- Car rolls over in Tully Sunday morning killing 27-year-old man
- Over 1,000 bikes given away to the Syracuse community Sunday morning
- Seneca County to host community forums on police reform beginning Monday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App