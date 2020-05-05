Car sales can resume in Onondaga County by appointment

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following clarification from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office, car dealers are allowed to open up for sales in Onondaga County.

Showings and sales must be done by appointment only, and all social distancing guidelines must be followed. This is to protect not only the public but the employees as well.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has stated previously that auto sales are the number one generator of sales tax revenue in Onondaga County.

During this pause, several car dealers have been selling or leasing vehicles on line.

The announcement came from the County Executive’s office. You can view the letter sent to the Auto Dealers Association on May 1.