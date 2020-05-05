Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Car sales can resume in Onondaga County by appointment

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following clarification from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office, car dealers are allowed to open up for sales in Onondaga County.

Showings and sales must be done by appointment only, and all social distancing guidelines must be followed. This is to protect not only the public but the employees as well.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has stated previously that auto sales are the number one generator of sales tax revenue in Onondaga County.   

During this pause, several car dealers have been selling or leasing vehicles on line.

The announcement came from the County Executive’s office. You can view the letter sent to the Auto Dealers Association on May 1.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected