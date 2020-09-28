Car seat check in Oswego County finds child car seats installed incorrectly

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the weekend, a child car seat safety check was held in Fulton. The event gave parents and guardians a chance to make sure their child’s car seat was installed properly.

There were ten seats checked at the event, and nine of them were installed incorrectly or were using the incorrect seat for the child. The seat that was installed correctly had items on it that were not made for the seat, like a toy, cover, or mirror.

