FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The town of Manlius Police Department hosted a car seat check event at the Fayetteville Fire Department Saturday.

The event consisted of eight half-hour time slots to allow for social distancing.

The goal of the event was to make sure that parents have the right seat for their children as well as making sure it was properly set up.

Certified technicians were on hand to look things over.

Another check will be held at the Oswego Town Fire Department.