Car skids off the road in Skaneateles, woman taken to hospital

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One woman was taken to Upstate University Hospital after her car skid off the road in Skaneateles on Saturday.

According to State Police, the woman’s car skid off of Vinegar Hill Road around 11:45 p.m.

Police say the weather conditions were a contributing factor to the crash.







According to police, the woman involved in the crash is believed to be in her 20’s and was taken to Upstate University Hospital with minor injuries.

NewsChannel 9 is waiting for more details on the crash, and will update the story when they become available.

