Four injured after car crashes into Madison County medical office

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car crashed into TriValley Family Practice, a medical office, in Lenox on Monday morning. The office is located on Mount Pleasant Drive near Route 5.
NewsChannel 9 has been told that four people were injured and transported from the scene. Two people were sent to Oneida City Hospital with unknown injuries, while two others were treated and released.
There was also an odor of gas after the crash, and crews were on the scene are addressing that situation.
