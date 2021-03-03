Car stolen in Syracuse with four children inside

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Aaliah Kimbrough was arrested and charged after officers responded to a stolen vehicle complaint Tuesday.

When police arrived, two women reported the car they had been traveling in was stolen. Both women reported that their car contained their children, ages 6, 5, 2, and 6 months.

They reported they had parked their car in front of an Erie Boulevard restaurant and went inside to get their food. While they were in the restaurant, the suspect entered the running vehicle and drove away with the children still inside.

Shortly after the theft, officers observed the stolen vehicle near Erie Boulevard East and Thompson Road and were able to stop the car.

The suspect was apprehended, and the children were secured and returned to their families unharmed.

Kimbrough was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, four counts of Unlawful Imprisonment, four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

The Syracuse Police Department reminds residents to always secure vehicles in public or at home. This includes shutting the car off and removing keys.