SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car somehow ended up stuck underneath a tractor trailer on Tuesday evening, December 20.

The accident took place along I-690 WB just before Exit 13 to Townsend Street.

911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the people inside the car were able to get out and were not hurt.

The accident is under investigation. Check back here for updates as NewsChannel 9 receives them.