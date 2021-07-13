Car thefts are on the rise, says New York State DMV

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Car thefts are on the rise across New York State. The state is seeing a big increase year over year, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

In fact, they are up 54 percent. Just under 13,000 cars were reported stolen in the state in 2019, and in 2020, that number rose to almost 20,000.

The DMV says vehicle theft rates are highest in the summer, with July being designated as National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month.

Even though it may seem obvious, but the DMV says prevention is as easy as taking the keys out of the car and locking the doors.