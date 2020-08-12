Car thefts continue to be a problem across Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Several law enforcement agencies in Central New York have been reporting an uptick in the number of car thefts.
Many of those agencies posting on Facebook reminding people to take their keys out of their cars and lock their cars at night.
Here are just a few of the posts that have been made in the last few weeks:
The Town of Geddes Police Department also posted to their Facebook page.
