Caravan of lights drives through downtown Syracuse to honor victims of drunk driving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 37th annual Donald H. Barrett Lights on Caravan honored victims of drunk driving as they drove through downtown Syracuse Saturday morning.

A press conference at the CNY Regional Transportation Authority kicked the event off at 10 a.m. before the caravan hit the road at 10:30 a.m.

The Donald H. Barrett Lights on Caravan departed from the CNY Regional Transportation Authority and traveled through downtown Syracuse and several suburbs to honor the victims of drunk driving Saturday.

The event is also used to remind drivers of the dangers of driving while impaired.

“Here we are, every year, trying to remind folks to just be responsible and not drink and drive,” Alex Walsh, Chairman of the Onondaga County Traffic Safety Advisory Board, said. “If you know someone that has been drinking, offer them a ride or another way home. If you see an impaired driver, call 911 to report that. There’s just so many ways that this can be prevented.”

Due to COVID-19, there was no reception at the end of this year’s event.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 10,000 people in the United States are killed each year because of drunk driving.