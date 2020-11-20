Care packages delivered to first responders

(WSYR-TV) — First responders know just what the COVID-19 pandemic can do to families given what they see on the job. Earlier on Thursday, some of those first responders got a surprise.

I just wanna say thank you very much for the generous donation for our agency here. We’re very touched by your generous gifts in front of us here today. Jason Casanova — Assistant Director of Operations at NAVAC, Inc.

Around 20 volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God dropped by with care packages for those at NAVAC Ambulance in North Syracuse. It is their way of giving back to those who put their lives at risk each and every day.