Career fair being held in Syracuse on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than two dozen employers are looking to fill jobs and on Friday, you have your chance to learn about those opportunities.
More than two dozen employers are looking to fill more than 250 jobs at a career fair in Syracuse. Employers include the Syracuse City School District, SUNY Upstate, and Spectrum, amongst others.
Friday’s fair runs from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Mariott Syracuse Downtown on East Onondaga Street.
