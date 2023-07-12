(WSYR-TV)– Lending a helping hand to your friends, family, and neighbors speaks volumes of who you are as a person. Betsy Cusumano, founder and president of the CUS Foundation, is one of those individuals who takes her lived experiences to help people.

The foundation was created to honor her husband, Tom Cusumano, who died by suicide on October 19th, 2022. CUS stands for Caring for Unexpected Survivors of Suicide Loss and was also Tom’s nickname.

The support foundation’s mission is to help people along their journey of healing from suicide loss like Betsy. Wife of Tom discovered there was a lot of support and prevention but no support or resources out there for families and survivors after the tragic loss of their loved ones.

July 12, marks Betsy and Tom’s wedding anniversary, it’s the same day she is launching the CUS Foundation website in honor of their love. When accessing the website, people will have access to resources for grief, legal and financial counseling, meal coordination, and access to other community services.

For more information, check out thecusfoundation.org